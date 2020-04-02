Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 193,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 309,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

