Raymond James & Associates Buys 57 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,063,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $313.47 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.08 and a 52 week high of $542.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

