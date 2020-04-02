Raymond James & Associates Buys 30,775 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

