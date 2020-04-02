Raymond James & Associates Buys 306 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 553.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 248,497 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $54.50.

