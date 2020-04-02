Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,723 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

NYSE:BEP opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.