Raymond James & Associates Buys 120,653 Shares of Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) by 1,020.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cushing Energy Income Cf were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushing Energy Income Cf in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of NYSE SRF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.53%.

Cushing Energy Income Cf Profile

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

