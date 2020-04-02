Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,818 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of ELS opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

