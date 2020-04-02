Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,482 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 376,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

