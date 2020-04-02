Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,062 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

MCI stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

