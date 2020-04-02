Raymond James & Associates Acquires 172 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.