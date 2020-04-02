Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,322 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,328,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

