Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,792,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

