Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Decreased by Analyst

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WPX Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,062 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in WPX Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,025,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 239,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

