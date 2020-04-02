Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Cut by Analyst

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wingstop stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $10,725,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

