Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

WPM opened at C$38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and a PE ratio of 205.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.27.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$81,714.44. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,236. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

