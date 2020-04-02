Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Service Co. International Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Service Co. International in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

SCI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

