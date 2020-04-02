Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Lowered by Analyst

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,180,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

