Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $18,072,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.