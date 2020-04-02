Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

K opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.97. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

