Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lowered by B. Riley

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

