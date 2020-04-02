Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Cut by Analyst

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Franco Nevada stock opened at C$145.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion and a PE ratio of 79.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$164.72.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.53 million.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.