Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). William Blair also issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 59.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHAS. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

