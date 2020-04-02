Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

TSE OGC opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of $871.22 million and a P/E ratio of 71.50. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

