Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Issued By Raymond James

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 billion.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.929 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.