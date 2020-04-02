PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

