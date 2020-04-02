Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of GoPro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GoPro by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.