Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,400 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Resources Connection worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RECN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 412,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 239,790 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RECN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $351.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.