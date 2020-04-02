Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,500 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $265.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

