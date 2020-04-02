Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,010 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

