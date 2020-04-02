Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,700 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

HT stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 116,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,228 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.