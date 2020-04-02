Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

