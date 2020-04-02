Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 25,100 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

