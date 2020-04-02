Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.12 Million in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.22.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

