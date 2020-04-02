Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.06 Million in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $82.33 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

