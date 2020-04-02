Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.