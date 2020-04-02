Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FLS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

