Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.16 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Agilysys worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $395.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,247.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

