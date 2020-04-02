Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.11 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $8,144,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $6,032,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $5,693,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,837,000.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

