Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Newpark Resources worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

