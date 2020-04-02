Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,696 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,853 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

