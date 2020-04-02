Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5,646.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 649,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after buying an additional 403,737 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $4,621,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC raised its position in BOX by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 295,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

