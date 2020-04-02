Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 8,028 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

