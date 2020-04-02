Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 22,600 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. TheStreet lowered Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

