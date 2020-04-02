Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

