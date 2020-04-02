Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a report released on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRLB. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Proto Labs from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.98. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

