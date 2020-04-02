ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $71.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

