Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.