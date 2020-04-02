Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean M. Flatt acquired 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

