Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 365 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI opened at $59.34 on Thursday. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Storch Debra Von purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.