Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 336 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

MGLN opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

